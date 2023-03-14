Agriculture minister 'looting' money in name of farmers: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that Agriculture Minister B C Patil has been “looting” money in the name of farmers.

“Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 8 crore during the raid on Madal Virupakshappa’s (BJP MLA) house. But, they will find at least Rs 1,000 crore if they search Patil’s house,” Siddaramaiah said. He wad addressing “Praja Dhwani” Yatre in Hirekerur of Haveri district on Tuesday.

“Patil was a Congress candidate in the 2018 elections. He would have been defeated if I was not there to campaign for him. After winning the election he had told me that he won’t desert me. But, the BJP purchased him in Operation Kamala,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that looting the exchequer is the only achievement of the BJP government.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere, Siddaramaiah said that the state government got the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway opened by the Prime Minister in a hurry, just because elections were nearing. He said that the work was not complete and there was no bypass road and underpass. Toll cannot be conducted without laying a service road, he added.