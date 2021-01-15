AH Vishwanath 'hurt' by rebel MLAs' exclusion in cabinet, calls BSY Kamadhenu

MLC Adagur H Vishwanath said he would soon release a book — Bombay Days — a tell-all account of what transpired at Mumbai during 'Operation Kamala-2'.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Friday, he said the book would detail the conversations between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the 17 rebel MLAs.

"The incidents unfolding over the past three days have hurt me. The BJP government which came to power in the state based on the sacrifice made by the 17 rebel MLAs has not kept its word," he said, adding that the book will spill the beans on all the issues that led to the 17 MLAs rebelling against their parties and what we were assured by the BJP leaders then.

"Court might have bared me from holding a ministerial post, but why wasn't Munirathna made a minister as promised? What are the credentials of C P Yogeshwar and Arvind Limbavli to be ministers" he said. Without naming Yogeshwar and Vishwanath, he said it is the prerogative of Chief Minister to include MLCs against whom there are more than 9,731 cases and stands every chance to go to jail if the court vacates the stay order.

BSY is Kamadhenu

Going soft on Yediyurappa, Vishwanath said the CM is like a Kamadhenu. However, he doesn't know what is happening around him as his life is in others' hands.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fighting a war against dynasty politics, in Karnataka, the exact opposite is taking place. While one son of Yediyurappa is an MP, another son is super CM and his son-in-laws and close relatives are wielding power.

Sought time with Central leadership

Vishwanath said he has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the leadership issue and political scenario in Karnataka, during Shah's visit to the state. Hope we will get to meet his, he said.