Ahead of assembly polls, Karnataka Congress plans SC/ST rallies

Close on the heels of the BJP trying to mobilise various social groups, the Congress has decided to hold its own conventions to bring SC/ST communities together, a plan being helmed by former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.

On Sunday, top Congress leaders held a meeting to review its plans to hold SC/ST conventions with a view to consolidate votes of these communities. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara, working president R Dhruvanarayana, former MP K H Muniyappa, former minister H C Mahadevappa and others attended the meeting.

According to sources, the party wants to hold two conventions - one in north Karnataka and another down south. In the north, the party is considering Kalaburagi or Raichur. South, it could be Bengaluru or Mysuru.

The convention will be named Aikyata Samavesha. “We want to unite all SC/ST communities, including the micro groups,” a senior leader said.

Parameshwara, a Dalit, has been tasked with organising the SC/ST conventions.

The Congress’ plan to hold these conventions comes amid concerns that the SC (Left) communities had moved towards the BJP. During the meeting, Congress leaders discussed the need to set a narrative in order to attract SC/STs.

The Congress’ leaders meeting came on a day when the BJP organised a massive ST rally in Ballari. The BJP has already held one OBC rally and an SC convention is planned later this month.

“The BJP doesn’t believe in social justice, reservation and Constitution. Such a party is shedding crocodile tears for the oppressed communities,” Mahadevappa said. “Only the Congress can fulfill the aspirations of the Constitution.”

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP by questioning the saffron party’s commitment towards SC/STs. “Our commitment was to set aside 24.1% of the budget for SC/STs. What is your commitment? Just speeches? Between 2008-09 and 2012-13, the BJP government gave just Rs 22,261 crore for SC/ST welfare. Our government gave Rs 88,395 crore in five years. This is our commitment,” Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka has 51 constituencies reserved for SCs (36) and STs (15).

Asked about where Siddaramaiah would contest from, Mahadevappa, his confidant, said the former chief minister would be “safe” in any unreserved segment. “People want Siddaramaiah to come to power. So, he’ll win from wherever he contests,” he said. “Both JD(S) and BJP are targeting Siddaramaiah because they know he’s a mass leader.”