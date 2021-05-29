Ahead of possible Covid-19 third wave, strengthen health infrastructure: Doctors to Karnataka govt

Ahead of a possible surge of the Covid-19 third wave, which is expected to hit children the most, paediatric experts from across Karnataka have urged the government to strengthen health infrastructure particularly the testing and clinical treatment in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Multiple specialists from various hospitals and medical colleges from across Karnataka on Friday cautioned parents against taking children out in crowded areas ahead of the third wave of the pandemic.

Taking part in ‘Free Clinic’ virtual interaction with the public, organised by All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Dr Kalyan Shettar, HoD of Pediatric Department at BLDE college Vijayapura said, “Kids are not immune to the infection. In both waves, we have already seen 20 to 25% pediatric positivity in Karnataka. But based on the data derived from the first two waves only about 10% of the kids’ population may be affected with multisystem inflammatory syndrome while the remaining population has largely been asymptomatic. Further, all treatment is again on the basis of symptoms as there is no in-depth study on pediatric reception so far.”

According to Dr Veeresh Manvi, a child cardiologist from Belagavi said only two children during the second wave were administered Remdesivir that too in a special case. “There may be no need for antiviral drugs for treating kids and symptoms can be managed with normal medication. But antibody testing may be crucial to identify infection among kids. Any fever condition beyond two days has to be tested for Covid-19-19 infection,” he explained.

Dr Prerana Darshan Patil, a pediatric oncologist from Bengaluru, said kids were no exception to black fungus infection but it was only seen in those diagnosed with cancer. “The best way is to boost their immunity levels naturally through food supplements like dairy products, pulses, cereals, eggs, coloured vegetables, greens and fruits,” she said.