Ailing Guv Vajubhai Vala takes three cars to hospital

The “sudden” hospitalisation of Governor Vajubhai Vala and the hush-hush manner in which Raj Bhavan officials shifted him to a private hospital on Bannerghatta Road has set tongues wagging in the state’s political circles, whipping up intense speculation on the governor’s health.

According to highly placed sources in Raj Bhavan, the governor, who is 80, was reportedly made to change cars twice over a distance of 10 km on his way to the private hospital on Bannerghatta Road from Raj Bhavan early Monday evening.

However, sources defended the move claiming they wanted to avoid media glare.

DH had first reported about the health condition of the governor on November 25, and following the diagnosis of multiple blockages in his arteries a few days ago, doctors had reportedly advised the governor to undergo coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG).

Though no visitors, barring his family members, were allowed to meet the governor, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited the hospital on Wednesday morning and interacted with the governor.

Sources close to the chief minister revealed to DH that the chief minister was asked to wear a clinical apron and smear his palms and arms with a sanitiser to avoid any possible infection.

The chief minister reportedly interacted with the governor from a distance and wished him a speedy recovery, according to sources.

The governor, who had already undergone an angiogram in the first week of November, according to sources, had consulted doctors in Ahmedabad and New Delhi and sought an opinion on his condition. Vala may be discharged on Saturday or Sunday.