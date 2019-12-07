Aishwarya remark: Cong demands apology from KSE

The Congress has demanded an unconditional apology from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, for his controversial statement on Friday, likening the deputy CM's post to actor Aishwarya Rai.

Eshwarappa was to drive home the point that not everyone who seeks the portfolio will be able to get it.

KPCC media department chairperson V S Ugrappa demanded that the BJP keep such leaders under check. "Eshwarappa has insulted women through his statement. The party keeps taking the name of Lord Ram in vain. If the BJP has any concern about Indian culture, it should ensure an apology from Eshwarappa," said Ugrappa.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for being pre-occupied with the election results than attending to the problems of the flood-hit areas.

"Has the BJP no shame? Its leaders are talking about accommodation of disqualified MLAs in the cabinet, in the eventuality of them losing in their constituencies," he said, adding that the CM should focus on addressing woes such as the rise in onion prices.