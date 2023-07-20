Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP after B'luru Oppn meet

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP after Oppositin meet in Bengaluru

Yadav said that the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A went very well and felt good like the Bengaluru weather.

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 20 2023, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 08:19 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: IANS Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP, which tried to scare the political parties by uttering the name India, is terrified of I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). 

Also Read — At all-party meeting, Opposition leaders speak in unison on national issues

Speaking to reporters in the city on Wednesday, he said that the NDA held a meeting of its allies on the same day when the Opposition parties organised a meeting. It indicates how insecure the BJP and its allied parties are. The meeting by NDA will prove to be a farewell, he said.

Yadav said that the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A went very well and felt good like the Bengaluru weather. The new alliance will lead the nation in a new direction, he predicted.

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Indian Politics

