Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP after Oppositin meet in Bengaluru

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP, which tried to scare the political parties by uttering the name India, is terrified of I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).
Also Read — At all-party meeting, Opposition leaders speak in unison on national issues
Speaking to reporters in the city on Wednesday, he said that the NDA held a meeting of its allies on the same day when the Opposition parties organised a meeting. It indicates how insecure the BJP and its allied parties are. The meeting by NDA will prove to be a farewell, he said.
Yadav said that the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A went very well and felt good like the Bengaluru weather. The new alliance will lead the nation in a new direction, he predicted.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India
Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change
AI’s here, and we are not ready
In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census
Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart
Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh
Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released