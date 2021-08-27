All ministers should compulsorily attend Assembly session from September 13: Speaker

All the ministers should mandatorily attend the Assembly sessions from September 13 to 24, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said on Friday.

“The ministers complaining of ill health are allowed to remain absent from the sessions. But it is not right to remain absent on the pretext of attending programmes in their constituency. I have already issued directions to the minister through letters,” he told mediapersons.

“Along with Ministers, even MLAs and officials should take part in the sessions. I have witnessed incidents of lack of quorum in assembly. The ministers should bring the issue of bills pertaining to their departments well in advance to my notice. They should work within the framework of discipline in the session and ensure values are not eroded in the assembly by imbibing self-discipline,” Kageri said.

MLALAD fund

"On one hand there is a cry from MLAs over delay in release of MLALAD funds of Rs 2 crore. On the other hand, there is a delay in implementing works under MLALAD owing to administrative reasons. Thus funds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in MLALAD account has remained unutilised. In Dakshina Kannada district alone, Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore had remained unutilised.

“I have taken the issue of non-utilisation of MLALAD seriously and sought a report from all the Assistant Commissioners on the reason behind delay and how to overcome the problems. The report is likely to reach me next week and I will take a decision accordingly,” explained the Speaker.

In the past, the works under MLALAD was implemented through DC’s office. Owing to the delay, it was entrusted to the Assistant Commissioner. Inspite of it, there is no progress in the works,” he said.

To a query on the alleged gang rape case in Mysuru, Kageri said that the incident has made all to bow their head in shame. “I am confident that the government has taken the issue seriously and is working on the arrest of the culprits,” Kageri stressed.