All not well in BJP as C P Yogeshwar says he’s got issues

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar said on Thursday that his visit to New Delhi was to discuss his “personal” problems, dropping broad hints on why he was disgruntled.

“There are some matters I can’t discuss publicly,” Yogeshwar said after his Delhi visit that led to speculation on change of leadership in the state, bringing him in the crosshairs of those loyal to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

“I am a minister. I won’t accept my son exercising my powers. Likewise, someone else exerting power in my jurisdiction or running the show in my name is not sitting well with me personally,” he said. This was widely seen as a reference to BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s son.

“I went to Delhi to share my problems with leaders. I try to meet them whenever I can. I don’t know why this became such a big deal,” he said. “Getting the CM changed is not my fundamental objective. In fact, I don’t have that power.”

Apparently, Yogeshwar is upset that his clout has been challenged in Channapatna, the constituency he represented before his defeat in the 2018 Assembly polls.

“I want to contest and win the 2023 election. But in the current situation, will I win? It’s difficult. Those we have to fight have joined forces with our own people. This politics of understanding will affect me,” he said.

“The day I became MLC, I told Yediyurappa that this government is turning out to be a 3-party government. I’ve said from the beginning that the politics of convenience between the three parties isn’t good. I want to discuss these problems within the four walls of the party,” he said.

Yogeshwar, who played a key role in the fall of the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition, was made a minister as the BJP central leadership is said to have wanted to groom him as the party’s face in the Vokkaliga-dominated old Mysuru region where Congress’ D K Shivakumar and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) hold sway.

Will he support Yediyurappa in the event of a change in leadership?

“I’ll express my opinion internally when it comes to that. I don’t have answers to all your questions right now,” he said.