All questions will be answered on Monday: KPCC chief

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday has said that it will be known on Monday as to who enjoys majority.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Rao said that confidence motion will be put to vote on Monday. All questions regarding who enjoys majority will be answered, he said.

Rao clarified: "The coalition partners did not deliberately delay the proceedings on the confidence motion. There are certain vital Constitutional issues that need clarity. Hence, we wanted detailed deliberations."

He expressed confidence that the JD(S)-Congress government will prove majority.