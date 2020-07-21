Allow virtual PAC meetings, inspection: H K Patil

Allow virtual PAC meetings, inspection: H K Patil

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 23:19 ist
Public Accounts Committee chairman H K Patil. Credit: DH

Public Accounts Committee chairman H K Patil has urged Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to allow it to hold meetings using online tools.

"In this hour of Corona crisis the PAC should perform its duty. It should seek explanations from officials. (I) Request (you) to give access to conduct meetings through Webex, Zoom and e-inspections...," he said.

Patil said that the activities of PAC had come to a standstill following the second lockdown. While directions from the Speaker have prevented us from conducting meetings or spot inspections owing to Covid-19 fears, he should allow us to convene virtually and also conduct e-inspections, he said.

The next meeting of the PAC is scheduled on Tuesday (July 28). Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Speaker has barred all House committees from holding meetings or inspections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

PAC
virtual conference
H K Patil
Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 