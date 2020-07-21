Allow virtual PAC meetings, inspection: H K Patil

Public Accounts Committee chairman H K Patil has urged Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to allow it to hold meetings using online tools.

"In this hour of Corona crisis the PAC should perform its duty. It should seek explanations from officials. (I) Request (you) to give access to conduct meetings through Webex, Zoom and e-inspections...," he said.

Patil said that the activities of PAC had come to a standstill following the second lockdown. While directions from the Speaker have prevented us from conducting meetings or spot inspections owing to Covid-19 fears, he should allow us to convene virtually and also conduct e-inspections, he said.

The next meeting of the PAC is scheduled on Tuesday (July 28). Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Speaker has barred all House committees from holding meetings or inspections.