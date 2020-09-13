Amid drugs talk, don't divert focus from key issues, says Opposition

Opposition parties on Sunday alleged that the drug racket cases in the state were being unnecessarily politicised and advised the government against diverting focus from key issues.

Speaking to reporters, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah defended Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over allegations levelled against him.

“Was his visit to Colombo a crime? What is the evidence to claim he was involved in the racket?” Siddaramaiah said. On the issue of Khan being seen in a photograph with Faasil, an accused in the case, he said that a photograph with a criminal did not make one a criminal.

“What is important is whether Zameer was involved in the racket, which he has denied,” Siddaramaiah said.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, commenting on JD(S) leaders’ visit to Colombo, said their visit had nothing to do with the ongoing case.