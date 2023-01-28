Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Kittur Karnataka region

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the poll bugle in Kittur Karnataka region on Saturday by holding a massive roadshow at Kundgol town in Dharwad district and addressing a huge gathering at M K Hubli in Belagavi district, as part of the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ ahead of the Legislative Assembly election.

During his one km-long roadshow at Kundgol, Shah sought support for the BJP, urging people to reject corruption and family politics.

Mentioning ‘good works’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah highlighted the nod given to the Mahadayi project, the construction of toilets, the security of the country, the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. He also charged that the Siddaramaiah government was an ATM for the Congress high command.

Shah’s roadshow is seen as a major activity as part of the BJP’s efforts to win the Kundgol seat, which it lost to Congress with a margin of 634 votes in 2018 and 1,601 votes in 2019. At present, BJP has MLAs from five constituencies in the Dharwad district, while two seats, including Kundgol, are represented by Congress.

At M K Hubli, Shah said, “What did the Congress do for the North Karnataka region when it was in power? BJP’s double-engine government has taken up various development works in the region including the Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi railway line, industrial township and lift irrigation project.”

Chanting ‘Modi Mantra’ again, Shah urged people to bring BJP to power in Karnataka with a full majority, to make Karnataka No 1 and also to strengthen the hands of Modi to take the country further ahead.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others accompanied Shah.

Earlier in the morning, Shah held an informal chat with Bommai, Yediyurappa, Joshi and others in Hubballi.