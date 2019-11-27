Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj giving gifts, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday moved Election Commission with a complaint that disqualified legislators Anand Singh (Vijayanagar) and MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote) distributed gifts to induce voters ahead of the December 5 bypolls.

In the complaint, KPCC claimed that Singh, said to be preparing for his son’s wedding on December 1, organised a housewarming ceremony on November 22 where “expensive gifts” and “sumptuous lunch” were given to voters. The Congress also said that Singh plans to host “lunch and dinner” to 50,000 voters during his son’s wedding. In another complaint, the KPCC accused Nagaraj of distributing “gold rings” through his supporters and BJP workers to the voters of Hoskote on November 25.