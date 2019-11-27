Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj giving gifts, says Congress

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 27 2019, 01:00am ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 03:11am ist
Disqualified legislators Anand Singh (Vijayanagar)

The Congress on Tuesday moved Election Commission with a complaint that disqualified legislators Anand Singh (Vijayanagar) and MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote) distributed gifts to induce voters ahead of the December 5 bypolls.

In the complaint, KPCC claimed that Singh, said to be preparing for his son’s wedding on December 1, organised a housewarming ceremony on November 22 where “expensive gifts” and “sumptuous lunch” were given to voters. The Congress also said that Singh plans to host “lunch and dinner” to 50,000 voters during his son’s wedding. In another complaint, the KPCC accused Nagaraj of distributing “gold rings” through his supporters and BJP workers to the voters of Hoskote on November 25.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka bypolls
Congress
Anand Singh
mtb nagaraj
Election Commission
Comments (+)
 