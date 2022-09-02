Anganwadi teacher burns private parts of three-year-old boy in Karnataka's Tumakuru

In an outrageous incident in Chikkanayakanahalli in the Tumakuru district, an anganwadi teacher and assistant burnt the private parts of a three-year-old boy to scare the child for frequently wetting his pants. They reportedly used lit matchsticks to burn the child's private parts.

The incident was reported on Monday after a family member noticed burn wound on the genitals and lap of the child.

The family immediately reported it to the officials concerned and the District Child Protection Officer visited the village and met the child, his family members and the anganwadi teacher and anganwadi assistant.

While the child was provided counselling, the officials sent a notice to the anganwadi teacher and assistant after which they submitted an apology letter.