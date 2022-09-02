K'taka anganwadi teacher burns 3-yr-old's private parts

Anganwadi teacher burns private parts of three-year-old boy in Karnataka's Tumakuru

The incident was reported on Monday after a family member noticed burn wound on the genitals and lap of the child

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Sep 02 2022, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 08:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an outrageous incident in Chikkanayakanahalli in the Tumakuru district, an anganwadi teacher and assistant burnt the private parts of a three-year-old boy to scare the child for frequently wetting his pants. They reportedly used lit matchsticks to burn the child's private parts.

The incident was reported on Monday after a family member noticed burn wound on the genitals and lap of the child.

The family immediately reported it to the officials concerned and the District Child Protection Officer visited the village and met the child, his family members and the anganwadi teacher and anganwadi assistant.

While the child was provided counselling, the officials sent a notice to the anganwadi teacher and assistant after which they submitted an apology letter. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Crime

What's Brewing

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

DH Toon | Oppn has time to decide PM candidate till '29

DH Toon | Oppn has time to decide PM candidate till '29

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Woman on a mission to reduce water wastage

Woman on a mission to reduce water wastage

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 