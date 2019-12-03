Another Congress corporator joins BJP

Congress councillor from Sampangiramnagar R Vasanthkumar joined BJP here on Tuesday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in what is seen as a setback to the Congress in the Shivajinagar constituency.

Earlier, the Congress had expelled two corporators - M K Gunashekhar and Nethravati Krishnegowda - from Shivajinagar constituency for 'anti-party' activities.

For the Shivajinagar bypoll, the BJP has fielded former corporator M Saravana against Congress' Rizwan Arshad and Tanveer Ahmed of the JD(S).