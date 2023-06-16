Anti-conversion law: Karnataka BJP warns of protests

The BJP on Friday said it would hold massive protests across the state demanding the Congress government to withdraw its decision to repeal the anti-conversion law.

"After Congress came to power, it appears that the foundation has been laid for the beginning of Tipu Sultan era once again in Karnataka. Congress has decided to become the brand ambassador for religious conversion," former minister R Ashoka told a news conference.

Read | Mistakes committed by BJP will be rectified: K J George

"According to my information, 30-40 lakh Hindus (in the state) have been converted by force or using allurements like money," Ashoka claimed and asked the Congress government to spell out why it is withdrawing the anti-conversion law.

According to Ashoka, the anti-conversion law was introduced by the BJP government to tackle "forceful" conversions. "We said conversions can only be in accordance with law. Even Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar were against religious conversions," he said.

Ashoka said the Congress government's move is aimed at pleasing one particular community that voted for the party in a big way. "Congress can stoop to any level for votes. The party feels that they want to make Karnataka a mini Pakistan," he said.