Anti-party activities: BJP sends report to central panel

  • Dec 23 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 01:19 ist
BJP’s Disciplinary Committee state unit president Lingaraj Patil on Wednesday said that a report, recommending disciplinary action against MLAs and ministers who were involved in the anti-party activities during the recently held Legislative Council election, has been sent to the party’s central committee.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said that there were complaints against some party leaders, including MLAs and ministers, that they had worked against the party’s official candidates in the MLC election held in Belagavi, Karwar, Hassan and Mandya constituencies.

After holding a preliminary inquiry, a report had been submitted to the party.

The central committee would take a final decision in this regard.

He said the local units had been instructed to take action over anti-party activities. Patil, however, refused to disclose their names. 

