Anti-social element should be shot dead: Sriramulu

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that a few anti-social elements must be shot dead to create fear and to control criminal activities in the state.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating District Hospital, on KRS Road, here. For a query about attacks on MLA Tanveer Sait, N A Harris, “We have doubt about few organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and others. Stringent action must be taken against the accused,” he said. A few illegal elements involve criminal activities to gain popularity. “One or two culprits must be shot at sight to control crimes and to create fear among them,” Sriramulu said.

He pointed out that he and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had urged then home minister Rajnath Singh to ban PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

HDK not serious politician:

“I never thought former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy would issue such lose statements over Mangaluru bomb issue. He should not make such lose comments. Kumaraswamy is not a serious politician,” Sriramulu said.