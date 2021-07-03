Anyone, even defectors, can join Congress: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday said 17 legislators who defected two years ago could submit an application to join his party, virtually overturning Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s stand that doors were closed for the turncoats.

“Not just those 17, but anybody can apply to become a member of the Congress,” Shivakumar said, adding that a thorough consultation process will be followed if the defectors applied.

Of the 17 MLAs who defected in 2019, 14 were Congress legislators and most of them are currently ministers in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet.

“Every application is scrutinised at the block-level and up. Those who have belief in our party and leadership, let them (apply). We will collect opinions and consult locals also,” Shivakumar said.

Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said he would talk to Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah, also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, has maintained that the party will not take the defectors back, which is something he asserted on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Asking about how the MLAs had “backstabbed” the Congress, Shivakumar said: “Backstabbing happens everyday in politics. We got Pratapgouda Patil (Maski) from the BJP, but he went back there. Our Gokak candidate in the December 2019 bypoll (Lakhan Jarkiholi) went towards the BJP. It was me who ensured MTB Nagaraj got the ticket. He left. So, anything can happen in politics.”