Jnanendra likens Kharge to 'burnt man', stirs row

Araga Jnanendra likens Mallikarjun Kharge to 'burnt man', stirs controversy

He also demanded the state government to make its stand clear on the Kasturirangan panel report on Western Ghats.

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS , Thirthahalli,
  • Aug 02 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 18:09 ist
Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

Former home minister and MLA Araga Jnanendra has stirred up a controversy by likening AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to a 'burnt man' during a protest against Kasturirangan panel report on Western Ghats in the town on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering during the protest organised by taluk BJP unit, Jnanendra, who is Thirthahalli MLA said, people who are in power are not from Malnad region and they don't know anything about the woes and lifestyle of people here.

Also Read | Drought: ‘One-size-fits-all’ approach won’t work, Siddaramaiah tells Centre

Instead of mentioning the name of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, he said, Kharge is like a burnt man and they don't have trees to protect themselves from the Sun. So, Kharge's face is burnt so much. Fortunately, his hair has protected his head from the scorching heat of the Sun, he taunted.

Later, he also demanded the state government to make its stand clear on the Kasturirangan panel report on Western Ghats. The implementation of recommendations of the panel will not only hinder development works in Malnad region but also prove detrimental to the existence of the people.

While speaking to DH, Jnanendra said, "It was a slip of the tongue and I had no intention of hurting anyone. I will tender unconditional apology if my statement has hurt anyone. I was about to mention the name of Eshwar Khandre. But by mistake, I said Kharge. I regret it."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

araga jnanendra
Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP
Congress
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

AI can help detect breast cancer

AI can help detect breast cancer

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

 