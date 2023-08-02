Araga Jnanendra likens Mallikarjun Kharge to 'burnt man', stirs controversy

Former home minister and MLA Araga Jnanendra has stirred up a controversy by likening AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to a 'burnt man' during a protest against Kasturirangan panel report on Western Ghats in the town on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering during the protest organised by taluk BJP unit, Jnanendra, who is Thirthahalli MLA said, people who are in power are not from Malnad region and they don't know anything about the woes and lifestyle of people here.

Instead of mentioning the name of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, he said, Kharge is like a burnt man and they don't have trees to protect themselves from the Sun. So, Kharge's face is burnt so much. Fortunately, his hair has protected his head from the scorching heat of the Sun, he taunted.

Later, he also demanded the state government to make its stand clear on the Kasturirangan panel report on Western Ghats. The implementation of recommendations of the panel will not only hinder development works in Malnad region but also prove detrimental to the existence of the people.

While speaking to DH, Jnanendra said, "It was a slip of the tongue and I had no intention of hurting anyone. I will tender unconditional apology if my statement has hurt anyone. I was about to mention the name of Eshwar Khandre. But by mistake, I said Kharge. I regret it."