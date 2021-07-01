Arun Singh's initiative has few takers

Arun Singh's initiative has few takers

Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka among a few others are on a tour of the districts

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 22:57 ist
BJP General Secretary and Karnataka-in charge Arun Singh leaves to attend a party meeting, at BJP head office in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Despite directions from BJP national general secretary Arun Singh that all Cabinet ministers should meet party workers, legislators and common people every Thursday, less than half of the Cabinet members showed up in their offices.

Among the 31 ministers, excluding the CM in the Cabinet, only 12 ministers turned up at their offices on Thursday. The initiative was announced by Singh during his recent visit to the state to address complaints of unavailability of ministers to address grievances of party MLAs and workers.

Among those who were present at their offices include Dy CMs Laxman Savadi, C N Ashwath Narayan, ministers K S  Eshwarappa, J C Madhuswamy, Byrati Basavaraju, Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti, S T Somashekar, C P Yogeshwar and S Angara.

Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka among a few others are on a tour of the districts.

Last Thursday, only five ministers arrived at Vidhana Soudha, riling Mudigere BJP MLA H K Kumaraswamy. He had threatened to file a complaint with party president Nalin Kumar Kateel as ministers were 'unavailable to address grievances.'

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arun Singh
Karnataka
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aliens might already be watching us

Aliens might already be watching us

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

 