Arun Singh's initiative has few takers

Despite directions from BJP national general secretary Arun Singh that all Cabinet ministers should meet party workers, legislators and common people every Thursday, less than half of the Cabinet members showed up in their offices.

Among the 31 ministers, excluding the CM in the Cabinet, only 12 ministers turned up at their offices on Thursday. The initiative was announced by Singh during his recent visit to the state to address complaints of unavailability of ministers to address grievances of party MLAs and workers.

Among those who were present at their offices include Dy CMs Laxman Savadi, C N Ashwath Narayan, ministers K S Eshwarappa, J C Madhuswamy, Byrati Basavaraju, Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti, S T Somashekar, C P Yogeshwar and S Angara.

Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka among a few others are on a tour of the districts.

Last Thursday, only five ministers arrived at Vidhana Soudha, riling Mudigere BJP MLA H K Kumaraswamy. He had threatened to file a complaint with party president Nalin Kumar Kateel as ministers were 'unavailable to address grievances.'