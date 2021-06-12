Arvind Bellad meets B L Santosh, but fails to meet Arun Singh

Ahead of BJP National General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Arun Singh's visit to Bengaluru to resolve dissident activities in the party, Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad on Saturday met BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh here.

Bellad, who arrived in Delhi on Friday night, met Santosh and explained the political situation in Karnataka. However, when Bellad tried to meet Arun Singh, the latter refused to give an appointment, sources in the BJP said.

Singh conveyed to Bellad that he would come to Bengaluru and meet all leaders there, sources said.

Bellad came to the national capital to request the party top brass to advise Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to convene a legislative party meeting immediately, sources said.

Earlier, Bellad and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar came to Delhi with complaints against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members. Both were among a few leaders who were demanding the party top brass to unseat Yediyurappa.

However, Bellad said his visit to Delhi was private and there was nothing political in it.

“I came to Delhi to a family private programme. There is no politics in it and I have no plan to meet any leaders here,” Bellad posted on his Facebook.

“Though I came to Delhi on my private visit, the media carried news saying it was a political visit. There is no truth in what is appearing in the media. I am requesting media persons not to create confusion regarding my Delhi visit,” Bellad posted.

Arun Singh will visit Bengaluru for 3 days from June 16 and is scheduled to meet all leaders including those who tried to unseat Yediyurappa, and the group who tried to mobilise support to the CM.