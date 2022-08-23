As controversies rage, JD(S) plans peace meeting in Kodagu

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said the JD(S) is planning a ‘peace convention’ soon to instil confidence among citizens in the district.

Kumaraswamy said he is planning to visit Kodagu as soon as prohibitory orders are lifted.

“I had visited Mangaluru and I will be visiting Kodagu, too. We will request the residents of Kodagu not to encourage the two national parties which are playing with their lives,” he said, slamming the BJP and the Congress. The JD(S) leader said his party will go to elections only with people-based issues. “We will not get involved in controversies like Savarkar, egg attack and non-veg food,” he said.

Read | Congress defers Kodagu march; permission denied for BJP event

Criticising the Congress’ decision to organise a foot march from Mysuru to Madikeri against the recent egg attack on leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said the egg attack on Siddaramaiah is not an issue of public concern.

“There were several such attacks in the past. There were incidents of people throwing tomatoes, eggs and even sandals. How could such issues be of public concern? Is that a war between Ukraine and Russia or India and Pakistan?” he said.

Congress is trying to start a fire by “pouring petrol” on the Savarkar issue, the former chief minister said.

“Both BJP and Congress are trying to disrupt peace in the state. The BJP is unnecessarily raising the Savarkar issue to spoil the peaceful atmosphere. To this, the Congress is pouring petrol to start a fire,” he said.