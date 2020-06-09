Ashok Gasti, family own assets worth Rs 19.3 lakh

With the combined declared wealth at Rs 19.30 lakh, Ashok Gasti, one of the two BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha election, is arguably among the poorest candidates fielded by a national party in recent memory.

According to his affidavit, Gasti’s wife - Suma Gasti - is four-times as rich as her husband with a total worth of her movable and immovable assets at Rs 12.45 lakh. Gasti, a law graduate, has movable assets worth Rs 2.85 lakh, which includes two 2-wheelers, one of them purchased in 1996.

Two of his dependent daughters have movable assets worth Rs 2 lakh each. According to his affidavit, Gasti’s income was “below taxable limit, hence no return of income

filed.”

On the other hand, BJP’s Eranna Kadadi's net worth is around Rs 2.35 crore. His movable asset declaration, worth Rs 1.02 crore, shows that a revolver worth Rs 60,000 is among his possessions. Kadadi owns a petrol bunk near Sanganakeri cross near Gokak in Belagavi.