Ashok Gasti, family worth Rs 19.3 lakh

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2020, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 03:06 ist

With the combined declared wealth at Rs 19.30 lakh, Ashok Gasti, one of the two BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha election, is arguably among the poorest candidates fielded by a national party in recent memory.

According to his affidavit, Gasti’s wife - Suma Gasti - is four-times as rich as her husband with total worth of her movable and immovable assets at Rs 12.45 lakh. Gasti, a law graduate, has movable assets worth Rs 2.85 lakh, which includes two 2-wheelers, one of them purchased in 1996.

Two of his dependent daughters have movable assets worth Rs 2 lakh each. According to his affidavit, Gasti’s income was  “below taxable limit, hence no return of income
filed.”

On the other hand, BJP’s Eranna Kadadi is worth around Rs 2.35 cr. His movable asset declaration worth Rs 1.02 crore shows that a revolver worth Rs 60,000 is among his possessions. Kadadi owns a petrol bunk near Sanganakeri cross near Gokak in Belagavi.

Ashok Gasti
Rajya Sabha
BJP
Karnataka

