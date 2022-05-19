Aspirants lobby for MLC, Rajya Sabha seats in JD(S)

Hectic lobbying has begun for the MLC and Rajya Sabha tickets in the JD(S).

At a Legislature Party (JDLP) meeting on Wednesday, probable candidates are said to have conveyed their aspirations to the party leaders.

Elections are being held in June for seven MLC and four Rajya Sabha seats to be elected by the MLAs.

Of the seven MLC seats, the JD(S) can win one. Of the four Rajya Sabha seats, the JD(S) can win one provided it gets support from either the BJP or the Congress.

It is believed that the party is likely to nominate former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy for the Rajya Sabha polls. Kupendra Reddy completed his first term as the member of Rajya Sabha two years ago. JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim's name is also in the fray.

As for the MLC elections, former MLC T A Sharavana, Bengaluru district president Prakash and former MLC Ramesh Gowda are the possible contenders. Reddy's name has also been floated for the MLC elections.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will take the final call on the names in a day or two.

"We all met to celebrate H D Devegowda's birthday on Wednesday. At the same time, the JDLP meeting was also held. Aspirants spoke to party leaders about the elections. Final decision may be taken either by Saturday or Monday."

Party spokesperson Sharavana said he is keen to contest the MLC polls, but the decision rests with the senior leaders.

It is believed that the party, in the JDLP meeting, has also decided to constitute a troubleshooting team to reach out to disgruntled party leaders who have of late maintained distance from the party. Leaders such as G T Devegowda, Gubbi legislator S R Srinivas and MLC Marithibbe Gowda have openly spoken about moving on from the party.