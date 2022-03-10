Assembly Poll debacle a warning to Congress: Dhruvanarayan

Assembly Poll debacle a warning to Cong: Dhruvanarayan

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 23:50 ist
Dhruvanarayan. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan on Thursday said the results of the five north Indian state elections are a warning to Congress and its leaders have to introspect on the electoral defeat.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Dhruvanarayan said, “The five states’ election results will not have any impact on Karnataka politics as there is a wave in favour of the Congress party. But we need to consider the situation seriously and take steps carefully.”

He said BJP has failed to take up development activities. But the party uses caste, religious and sentimental issues during the elections. Such issues need to be countered, he said.

Dhruvanarayan saw no need for a change in leadership in Congress due to its election debacle.

“Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are not greedy for power. Rahul Gandhi could have been a deputy prime minister or a minister. But, he is working for the people,” he said.

