Attack on democracy, Constitution relentless: DKS

Attack on democracy, Constitution relentless: D K Shivakumar

Congress would go door-to-door and create awareness on how people were suffering due to bad administration, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 15 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 01:23 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Owing to the relentless attack on democracy and the Constitution, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said that the nation was staring at a situation where people will have to struggle like the Independence movement.

Speaking at the Independence Day event organised by the Congress, he said that the BJP was maligning leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and others who led the movement. "They are hailing Gandhi's killers as patriots. Another movement is essential to save the country from them," he said.

Congress would go door-to-door and create awareness on how people were suffering due to bad administration, he said. In October, leaders of the party will visit every panchayat, while a programme to fight for democratic values is scheduled for November.

On account of the Congress Foundation Day in December, a training camp will be held for party workers and leaders, the KPCC president said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D K Shivakumar
Independence Day
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 