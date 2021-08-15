Attack on democracy, Constitution relentless: D K Shivakumar

Owing to the relentless attack on democracy and the Constitution, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said that the nation was staring at a situation where people will have to struggle like the Independence movement.

Speaking at the Independence Day event organised by the Congress, he said that the BJP was maligning leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and others who led the movement. "They are hailing Gandhi's killers as patriots. Another movement is essential to save the country from them," he said.

Congress would go door-to-door and create awareness on how people were suffering due to bad administration, he said. In October, leaders of the party will visit every panchayat, while a programme to fight for democratic values is scheduled for November.

On account of the Congress Foundation Day in December, a training camp will be held for party workers and leaders, the KPCC president said.