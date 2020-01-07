Ayyo Siddaramaiah avare, we surrender: BJP Karnataka

Karnataka BJP took a jibe at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, over his "fake news factory comment" targetting the allocation of funds, on Tuesday.

"Ayyo @siddaramaiah Avare, We surrender to You as we are incapable of running Fake News Factory like You or @INCIndia.," tweeted BJP Karnataka.

"We believe in speaking the Truth like Gandhiji, not spreading lies like Goebbels."

"Kannadigas still remember the "Lies Bhagya" you gave them as CM from 2013-18," they tweeted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CLP leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Reports from State govt officials tells that only ₹669 Cr of addl funds are released in 2nd installment as opposed to the claim of ₹ 1870 Cr by @BJP4Karnataka leaders. At a time when manufacturing industries are closing, BJP's fake news factory is running at full potential!"

This was against at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's approval to release ₹ 1870 crore as Central Assistance to Karnataka towards flood relief. "This is in addition to the ₹ 1200 crore already released by PM @narendramodi Government in October 2019," BJP said in a tweet.