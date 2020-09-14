B C Patil refutes allegations by Congress over BJP leaders consuming 'afeem'

Karnataka's Agriculture Minister B C Patil refuted allegations by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad that leaders of BJP consumed "afeem" (Poppy). If he had seen them consuming the contraband, why didn't he speak earlier, he questioned.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Patil said, allegations made by Hariprasad cannot become gospel. Instead of making vague allegations, the Congress leader must make known when did he see BJP leaders consuming "afeem".

Making baseless allegations was not acceptable, he added.

Patil also demanded to know who were responsible for the violence in Bengaluru recently and with whom are anti-nationals associated with.

Congress leaders do not have any right to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Its own leaders have stated that the party will have to remain in the opposition for the next 50 years, he stated.

Regarding allegations that it has become a fashion for BJP to target minorities, he said we target none.

Regarding allegations by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy that drug mafia facilitated the formation of the BJP government in the state, Patil said, the former chief minister did not take action against drug mafia while in office and has become a seasoned politician who speaks of liquor when liquor cases come to the fore and has now been speaking about drug mafia when drug cases have come to the fore.

We do not know why did Kumaraswamy keep quiet for a year. If he had documents and evidence, they should have been given to the government.