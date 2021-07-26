B S Yediyurappa announces resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister

In an emotional announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that he would resign, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his future.

“I have decided to resign from the post of chief minister,” a tearful Yediyurappa said while concluding his speech on the occasion of him completing two years in office.

“I’m resigning not out of pain, but happiness. A 75-year-old Yediyurappa was allowed to become the CM for two years. So, words can’t express my gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda,” Yediyurappa said.

DH had earlier reported that he was likely to quit by July 26. Yediyurappa’s exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. It was learnt that the Yediyurappa’s resignation letter was drafted a few weeks ago.

“I pray with God that this Modi-Shah duo should win again. Modi and Shah should win, become PM and take the country forward,” he said.

There is little clarity on who will replace Yediyurappa.

During his speech, Yediyurappa recalled his days as a young BJP worker. “Back then, not even 300-400 people would attend our programmes,” he said. “Now, the BJP has come to power because of all our efforts.”

Yediyurappa said BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Bajpayee wanted him to become a union minister. “I told him that I want to stay in Karnataka and build the party,” he said in tears.

He vowed to help bring the BJP to power in the state again with an absolute majority.



