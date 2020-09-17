BSY arrives in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

B S Yediyurappa arrives in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 16:56 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Thursday to discuss cabinet expansion in the state with the BJP top brass.

During his two-day visit, the chief minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda as well as Union Ministers to discuss the state's issues.

"I have come to Delhi to discuss with several Union Ministers about developmental works of the state. At the same time, I will also discuss the cabinet expansion with the party leaders to ascertain their views," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

He is likely to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, and Modi, Nadda and other Union Ministers on Friday.

The chief minister's son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra is accompanying him.

Yediyurappa is under pressure to expand Karnataka's cabinet at the earliest to appease disgruntled legislators although he is not keen to make any such changes right now.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Delhi
Karnataka
cabinet expansion

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 