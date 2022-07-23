B S Yediyurappa changes tune, says only BJP leadership can decide tickets

BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa on Saturday clarified that only the party’s central leadership can decide on tickets for the 2023 Assembly election, a day after creating a storm by announcing that his son BY Vijayendra will be the Shikaripura candidate.

“I can only suggest. I can’t demand. Ultimately, it will be the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

On Friday, Yediyurappa signalled his retirement from electoral politics and that Vijayendra, the BJP vice-president, would replace him in the Shikaripura constituency. Yediyurappa has represented Shikaripura eight times since 1983.

This announcement raised eyebrows and was seen as the Lingayat strongman’s attempt to compel the BJP leadership on giving Vijayendra the ticket.

Yediyurappa said he was forced to make the statement. “At Shikaripura, our workers wanted me to contest. Mostly, there’s no question of me contesting. I’ll confine my role to travelling across the state and help the BJP come to power. I didn’t want to embarrass our workers. So, I said Vijayendra will contest. It was unexpected. Let there be no confusion,” he said.

According to Yediyurappa, there is much pressure on Vijayendra to contest from Mysuru or Chamarajanagar districts. “But, Vijayendra will contest from wherever the party decides. Whatever the party decides, we will abide by. He has the capacity to win from wherever he contests,” Yediyurappa said.

The 4-time chief minister said he would strive towards ensuring the BJP wins “at least 140 seats” in the 2023 polls. He refuted charges that the party had neglected him after he stepped down as the CM in July last year. “The party has given me all the opportunities. Under no circumstance have they tortured me. I became the CM four times because of the party,” he said, adding that the BJP will “101 per cent” form the government next year.