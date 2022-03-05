B S Yediyurappa dethroned for corruption, not age factor: Vishwanath

MLC H Vishwanath stirred a controversy by saying BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was asked to step down from the post of chief minister for his involvement in corruption and not age factor.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said, "BJP leader had to step down from the top post for his corrupt activities and not age factor. His son B Y Vijayendra has indulged in corruption".

Referring to state Budget-2022-23, he said gram panchayat Budget will be better than state Budget.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has presented balancing budget. But there are no discussions on announcement of schemes in the previous budget. But in gram panchayat, members discuss the decisions taken in the previous meeting. But no such discussions are held in the assembly. Nobody knows how much money had been released? How much had been spent? But people in power make new announcements through budget," the MLC stated.

He regretted that realtors are embracing politics to safeguard their illegal wealth.

"No proper analysis had been done for the collapse of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. There was dissidence against Siddaramaiah in Congress and against Kumaraswamy in JD(S)," Vishwanath added.

He said neither Siddaramaiah nor Kumaraswamy spoke about sale of 3,557 acres of land to Jindal company at Rs 1.20 lakh per acre as they also received kickback of Rs 12 lakh per acre.

