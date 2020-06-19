B S Yediyurappa has no guts, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has no guts.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, “The Union government has not released the funds reserved under the 15th Finance Commission, but Yediyurappa has no guts to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the pending amount.”

“There must be discussion in the Cabinet about APMC, Labour, Electricity and Land Reforms Act, but the state government is amending the acts through ordinance, which is murder of democracy,” Siddaramaiah said.

He claimed that the Union government has no funds and the country’s economy is in bad condition. The Union government has been hiking petrol price and it will have severe affect on poor people, he said.

Congress is ready for ‘jail bharo’ movement against the state government. The government is trying to control the Opposition party, by clamping Section 144 of CrPC in the name of COVID-19.

Siddaramaiah participated in a protest organised by Congress leader M K Somashekar to condemn fuel price hike, at Chikkammaniketana Marriage Hall. Petrol was sold at Rs 25 per litre. The party workers condemned the Union government and said though the actual price of petrol is Rs 25, the government has increased the price and is looting the people.

Siddaramaiah filled petrol to two-wheelers as a mark of protest.