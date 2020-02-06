B S Yediyurappa has no independence: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was being controlled by the BJP high command and has no independence to expand the cabinet.

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters, at Motta village in H D Kote taluk in the district.

He said that Yediyurappa had submitted a list of 13 MLAs to the party high command to make them ministers but, the leaders denied permission. "I feel sorry for Yediyurappa as he has no freedom to induct ministers," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the cabinet is yet to be completed as only 28 minister posts are full and six are still vacant, he said. "I am not happy with the cabinet but I congratulate the newly inducted ministers as they are elected by the people," Siddaramaiah said.