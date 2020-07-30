B S Yediyurappa is CM for remaining tenure: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel reiterated that B S Yediyurappa will continue as chief minister for the remaining three years' tenure.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Kateel said, "The government is safe and there is no dissent among the leaders. Neither the legislators nor the ministers have sought a change of guard. The government is doing well".

Commenting on social media posts projecting deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi as the next CM, Kateel said, Savadi's followers have expressed their opinion, using the social media. It is not the party's decision. Savadi was in Delhi to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on official work, he said.

To a question on Cabinet expansion, he said, that is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the allegations by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah against the CM and government, Kateel said, "Yediyurappa is in the hearts of the people. He has been successful in tackling several issues like drought, flood, by-election, and Covid. He has implemented several programmes during the Covid situation. There is no need for Siddaramaiah to laud the works of Yediyurappa. He is being worshipped by the people".