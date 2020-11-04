B S Yediyurappa, J P Nadda discuss bypolls, Cabinet rejig

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that he spoke with BJP national president J P Nadda over the phone and discussed the impending, but delayed the rejig of the Cabinet.

The phone conversation happened on Tuesday and it is said that Yediyurappa stressed with Nadda that the party’s central leadership should take a decision soon on the Cabinet expansion.

The CM also told Nadda that he is confident of winning both Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar bypolls.

“Nadda and I have discussed it. If necessary, I will go to Delhi after the bypoll results,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Yediyurappa went to Delhi in September to meet party leaders on expanding his Cabinet. But, he did not get a green signal and the process got halted because of the Monsoon Session of the legislature and the November 3 bypolls.

Yediyurappa is learnt to have told Nadda that delaying the Cabinet expansion further would be troublesome. The CM made a case for accommodating into this Cabinet those who helped the BJP come to power.

“It will be good if a decision is taken soon,” Yediyurappa told Nadda, sources said.

There are six berths vacant in the 34-member Cabinet. Yediyurappa will have to accommodate MLCs MTB Nagaraj, H Vishwanath, and R Shankar - rebels who helped the BJP come to power.

If Munirathna wins the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll, he could make it in. Plus, Yediyurappa will have to keep space for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced.

The CM has also publicly assured a berth for 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, who is sulking. There are several others who are vying to become ministers.

Some within the party opine that the Cabinet expansion was delayed because of differing stances taken by Yediyurappa and the party’s top brass.

While Yediyurappa prefers an expansion, the top brass wants to promote fresh faces through a reshuffle keeping the next election in mind.

It is said that Nadda may hold talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and take a call soon.

Yediyurappa is expected to go to Delhi to discuss who goes in and who goes out in case of a reshuffle.