B S Yediyurappa promises action against MLA Madal Virupakshappa

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that a report has been submitted to the Central parliamentary board about action to be taken against Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa who has remained ‘absconding’ after Lokayukta police caught his son Prashanth for taking bribe for a government contract.

Addressing media persons before flagging off BJP Vijay Sankalp Yathra in Jewargi on Monday, he said that Madal has done unforgivable irregularity. Stating that he must be arrested in the bribery case, he promised that BJP will take stringent action against the MLA.

The anti-corruption watchdog had caught Madal's son red-handed while he was receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. He took the money from a contractor who had supplied chemicals required by the KSDL for soap and detergent production. Lokayukta police had seized Rs 6 crore from the residence of MLA’s son.