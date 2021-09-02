B S Yediyurappa stepped down from Karnataka CM's post voluntarily: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that veteran leader and former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa stepped down from the top post voluntarily to pave the way for other leaders to head BJP-led government.

Inaugurating police public school, Gandhi bhavan and GM central library virtually in a programme organised by the district administration on Gowdara Mallikarjunappa Institute of Technology (GMIT) campus owned by MP G M Siddeshwar, he said that Yediyurappa left no stone unturned for the overall development of Karnataka with special importance to farming community and rural areas during his tenure as chief minister twice. Yediyurappa created an era of development in Karnataka and it would always remain in the history of BJP, he said.

Hailing the incumbent chief minister, he said Bommai, who has been with BJP for many years, has been made chief minister and he has started off well. The central leaders have stated that the party did the right thing by making Bommai as chief minister. His small decisions such as no need of guard of honour by police in public places and no zero traffic have set a good trend in administration.

He said the Modi-led government in the Centre and party's central leaders have appreciated the simplicity of Bommai. He exuded confidence that BJP would get complete majority under Bommai's leadership in the next Assembly polls and the party would come back to power in Karnataka again.