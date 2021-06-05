B S Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka: C T Ravi

B S Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and there is no question of changing him, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said on Saturday.

"Some people are spreading rumours for personal gains," Ravi told reporters.

He was in Delhi to attend BJP's national-level meeting, chaired by party president J P Nadda.

"The party will not allow anybody to weaken the organisation and the government as well. Yediyurappa was unanimously elected as the Legislative Party leader in Karnataka and became the Chief Minister. Nobody can destabilise the state government, " he said.

He also said that there is no need to give too much importance to Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, who has criticised CM Yediyurappa and his family members.

Ravi also clarified that the political developments of states were not discussed in the meeting. Instead, only mass Covid-19 vaccination programme was discussed.

Karnataka's Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani, who was in Delhi on a private visit, held a meeting with Ravi.

Nirani said that he met Ravi as a courtesy. "There was no politics in it," he said.