B S Yediyurappa's grandson's company receives Rs 5 crore from seven shell companies in Kolkata

Two companies, whose director is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Mardi, received Rs 5 crore form seven Kolkata shell companies between March and July this year, The Indian Express reported.

This event was first brought to light by a local television channel called Power TV which claimed that the money was part of a quid pro quo deal for getting governmental clearance to a private firm called RCCL for construction of a Rs 660-crore government housing project in Bengaluru.

Mardi became the director of one of the two companies in August 2019 after Yediyurappa’s government came to power in July 2019.

The publication stated that the two companies Belgravia Enterprises Pvt Ltd and VSS Estates Pvt Ltd received a total of 5.35 crore from seven non-existent companies between March 2020 and June 2020.

VSS Estates was established in November 2019 with Mardi and a UK-based business partner, Sanjay Sree, as its directors. Its most recent bank statement from May 25-27, 2020 shows a balance of Rs 1.59 crore in its account, the report said.

Belgravia Enterprises, on the other hand, reported zero revenue up to March 2019 and losses of Rs 38,458.

Talking to The Indian Express, Mardi said, “They are working loan for a project. We have provided all documentation for it.”

He added that the money eventually went to fixed deposits because all the funds cannot be used immediately.

He also said that his partner owns a majority stake in the companies. “I hold only 12 per cent. In Belgravia, I do not own any share. My associate is the owner. There is no link between me and a government project,” he said.

The RCCL housing project was approved under the Congress-led government in 2017 but was sidelined when JD(S)-Congress came into power. As of yet, it is awaiting final order.