Bachegowda managed son’s campaign: MTB

BJP’s Hoskote candidate for bypolls M T B Nagaraj has alleged that MP from Chikkaballapur BN Bachegowda had shadow-managed his son Sharath Bachegowda’s campaign in Hoskote during the bypoll.

On Saturday, Nagaraj called on Chief Minister Yediyurappa at his house. Nagaraj is said to have complained to the chief minister that though the party had instructed Bachegowda to keep away from campaigning for his son, the MP was calling up local party workers, trying to rally support.

The Hoskote bypoll received much attention after the BJP MP’s son, Sharath Bachegowda, walked out of the party to contest as an independent. Sharath resented the party giving ticket to Nagaraj. Speaking to mediapersons after his meeting with the chief minister, Nagaraj said he had adequate proof for his allegations. He added that he would reveal the evidence after the election results came out.

However, sources in the BJP said they were not probing into the allegations at this point. “If the MP had openly campaigned for his son, the party would have had to initiate action. There is no evidence at this juncture. If and when such evidence shows up, the party will look into it,” sources in the party said. Some exit polls have predicted a tough contest between Nagaraj and Sharath.