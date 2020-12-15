Back to the Future: The 2017 Karnataka no-trust vote

Shankaramurthy defeated the no-trust motion by a single vote. Then, too, JD(S) backed BJP, leaving Congress embarrassed.

Bharath Joshi
  • Dec 15 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 21:33 ist
A view of Legislative Assembly, Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. Representative/Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

The no-confidence motion against Legislative Council chairperson K Pratapchandra Shetty is reminiscent of a move that was made three years ago to dislodge BJP's DH Shankaramurthy.

In 2017, the ruling Congress moved a no-confidence motion against Shankaramurthy, the then Council chairperson. This was unprecedented in the Legislative Council.

During the motion, Shankaramurthy vacated the chair and sat as a member. Deputy Chairperson Marithibbegowda of the JD(S) conducted the proceedings.

In a dramatic fashion, Shankaramurthy defeated the no-trust motion by a single vote. Then, too, the JD(S) backed the BJP, leaving the Congress embarrassed.

Shankaramurthy got 37 votes, including 23 of the BJP, 12 of the JD(S) and two votes from the five Independents in the 75-member Council. The Congress managed 36 votes, including 33 of its own and the other three Independents. Marithibbegowda did not vote since he was officiating the proceedings.

Karnataka
JD(S)
BJP
Congress

