Badami people to by Siddu a chopper: Zameer

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Sunday that the people of Badami Assembly segment were planning to present a helicopter to their MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters here, Zameer said, “Badami segment has seen more development in five years than in the last 60 years. Hence, the people in Badami are asking Siddaramaiah to contest again from there. Siddaramaiah has been telling them that a legislator should visit his constituency at least once in 15 days, and he is not able to travel such long distance due to age factor. So, the people have decided to present him a helicopter and have been collecting money for it,” he said.

To a query, Zameer said he had sought tickets for 24 of his confidantes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I am a popular leader in the party. But I am committed to the decision of the high command”, he said.

“Currently, I am the Chamarajpet MLA. But if the high command asks me to contest from Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru, I will have to,” he said.

To a query on JD(S) wooing Muslims, Khan said, “If JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has love for Muslims, let him announce C M Ibrahim as the chief ministerial candidate. JD(S) may win 18 to 23 seats in the upcoming elections. It cannot win the other 100 segments (required for a majority). He has been issuing such statements to attract the votes of Muslims”.