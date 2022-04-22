Ban Congress from the country, says Yatnal

Lashing out at MLA and KPCC Publicity Committee President M B Patil for his remarks on banning RSS, Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that the former has no moral right to speak against RSS. Patil has to restrict his comment to his own party, and not comment on others.

“If Patil continues to speak about RSS, VHP, or Bhajrang Dal, the BJP leaders will tear into pieces the Congress party,” he fumed.

Speaking to media persons in Bagalkot on Thursday, he said, along with SDPI and PFI, the Congress too should be banned. SDPI and PFI are kin of the Congress, and hence, Congress should be banned in India, he added.

Yatnal also charged that Congress was behind the violent clashes and stone-pelting incident that took place in Hubballi and said, the Congress leaders are making provocative statements.

The MLA further said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should take a strong decision on introducing ‘Bulldozer culture’ in the State too. He questioned what stern action has been taken against the perpetrators. “The trouble mongers should be kicked and put behind the bars, and the action should be immediate. If they try to escape, encounter the goons,” he said.

On Minister Nirani, Yatnal said, Nirani became Cabinet minister on Panchamsalis, and if it could not get 2A status, let Nirani step down.

Vijayendra too is claiming to be a Lingayat leader, but if he misguides the top brass, how can the Lingayats consider him as their leader, questioned Yatnal

Watch latest videos by DH here: