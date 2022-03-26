Ban on Muslim traders: 'Will you target Wipro', Priyank Kharge asks BJP

Launching an attack on the BJP government, former Congress minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday wondered if the prevailing state of affairs may end up targeting IT major Wipro.

Kharge was addressing a news conference where he rebuked the government over employment and other issues.

Hitting out at the government over Muslim traders being banned from trading at religious fairs, Kharge said: “Can we say India won’t trade with Islamic nations? Going by the things [BJP] is doing, half of Karnataka’s investments need to go. Who runs Wipro? Lakhs of people work there. Isn’t it a nation-building organisation? They could have gone to Pakistan, but they stayed back.”

He was referring to billionaire Wipro founder Azim Premji, who comes from a Gujarati Muslim family.

The Congress leader claimed India’s trade with Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Bangladesh and Jordan ran into several billion dollars. “Then, what is their problem? Let the BJP take a stand that they will neither import from or export to Islamic nations,” he said. “But here, Muslim traders are being banned. Does poverty know caste or religion?”

Quoting government statistics on employment generation, Kharge said the BJP government was far from fulfilling its promises.

“There’s a Training and Employment department. This itself has the highest unemployment. Out of 6,187 sanctioned posts, 3,643 are vacant. How will the government convince the youth that they’ll get jobs?” he said.

“In 2021-22, the government conducted 54 job fairs where 12,822 people were selected. Under the rural livelihood mission, 10 fairs were held for 6,643 people. The total is 19,465 people of whom just 1,883 got jobs,” Kharge said. “Under the CMKKY scheme, 3,715 people were trained. But, only 101 got jobs,” he added.

Kharge said the government promised 4.51 lakh jobs through various investment proposals. “Zero jobs have been created as not a single project has started commercial production,” he said.

Citing the example of Ola choosing Hosur in Tamil Nadu for its two-wheeler plant, Kharge alleged that the Bengaluru-based company was "fed up" with Karnataka's approval regimen. “When Ola approached Karnataka, the government’s single-window system led to many doors. Fed up, they went to Hosur where its plant is employing 10,000 women,” he said.

“With the Hijab, Bhagavad Gita, The Kashmir Files and ban on Muslim traders, who will come to invest in Karnataka,” he asked.

Accusing the BJP of “playing with the future of youth”, Kharge urged the government to be progressive. “Making youth wear the tilak and saffron shawls to propagate religion and appointing them as gau rakshaks...is this job creation?” he said.

