Basavaraj Bommai could be replaced as Karnataka CM, claims ex-BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda

Former Karnataka BJP lawmaker B Suresh Gowda on Monday claimed that the party's top leadership is considering replacing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"The chief minister might get replaced before Independence Day. There have been talks in the party," Gowda, a former Tumkur Rural MLA, told reporters.

"Bommai has done good work in the last one year. Still, the party leadership might go for a change. We'll abide by the high command's decision," he said.

Gowda's claim comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings with Bommai and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

"In some states, chief ministers have been changed with just 8-10 months left for Assembly elections," Gowda, who is seen as a Yediyurappa loyalist and close to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, said. "Here, too, there are plans to effect a change before the elections."

Speculation is rife that Shobha might return to Karnataka politics. "I don't have information on Shobha becoming the CM," Gowda said. "But, I'll be happy if she does become the CM."

The ruling BJP is said to be on the defensive especially after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's massive show of strength during his 75th birthday celebration at Davangere on August 3.

Also, allegations of corruption and a slew of 'communal' issues have put Bommai at the receiving end of criticism, drowning out the sound he is trying to make on the development front.

With BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel's term ending by August 20, the BJP is said to be considering various options to replace him. It could be an OBC or a Vokkaliga, some in the party say. Shobha, a Vokkaliga, has found her name doing the rounds for the BJP state president's post as well.