Basavaraj Bommai dubs Siddaramaiah as weakest Chief Minister

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the “weakest CM” and said that the latter flew all the way to New Delhi, along with his Cabinet ministers, to resolve the Congress’ internal crisis in the presence of party central leaders.

The former chief minister told reporters that the Congress had a habit of controlling governments from New Delhi and Siddaramaiah's visit was a classic example of this.

“There is a lot of difference in Siddaramaiah as CM in the first term and in the second term. In his second term, he has become a ‘weak CM’ as nobody is bothered to listen to him. Even his own supporters are not heeding to his words and all this is happening within two and half months of coming to power,” Bommai said.

Listing out incidences of Siddaramaiah becoming weak, Bommai mentioned the very first instance of Randeep Singh Surjewala (AICC general secretary) holding officials' meeting, followed by deputing of IAS officers to receive guests attending Opposition parties meet in Bengaluru and Siddaramaiah himself going to New Delhi. All these incidents indicate that Siddaramaiah has ‘absolutely’ lost control over administration and has become the weakest CM, the state has ever seen, he added.

The BJP state unit in a tweet accused Siddarmaiah’s son (Dr Yateendra Siddaramaiah) and AICC president M Mallikarjuna Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge (RDPR minister) of interference in administration. It also said that AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had come to Karnataka as ‘collection agent’. This is why Congress MLAs are upset with Siddaramaiah’s style of functioning, the BJP said.